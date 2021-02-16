Left Menu

26-year-old doctor died by suicide at Nayar Hospital in Mumbai

A 26-year-old doctor hailing from Maharashtra has allegedly died by suicide at Nayar Hospital in Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-02-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 11:22 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

According to the officials, the doctor's body was found in his room and has been sent for postmortem. The reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained.

Following his death, an Accidental Death Report was registered by the police. A further investigation is underway and more details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

