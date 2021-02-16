Left Menu

Pulses saved from PMGKAY scheme to be distributed free among AAY families in J&K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-02-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 19:02 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday authorised a one-time allocation of 1.5 kilogram of pulses per family in the Union Territory under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY), according to an official spokesperson.

The pulses would be given free of cost through the public distribution system on account of savings accrued from the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) and the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (ANBA) schemes with the food and civil supplies department, the spokesperson said.

Quoting an order issued by the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department, the spokesperson said the directors have been authorised to distribute a quantum of 266.57 MT of pulses among the AAY families, which fall under non-winter dumping areas and, hence, are accessible currently.

''These savings have accrued on account of massive de-duplication, Aadhaar seeding and Aadhaar-based distribution of ration, being carried out in the UT from the past half year. All these efforts have resulted in savings of hundreds of tonnes of foodgrains in the past few months,'' he said.

The spokesperson said a total of 1.77 lakh AAY families are expected to be benefitted from this step, and the department has asked its officials to ensure that the distribution concludes before March 10.

