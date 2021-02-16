Germany cautions Iran against blocking IAEA inspections - source

Germany is warning Iran against blocking inspections by the U.N. nuclear watchdog IAEA, a diplomatic source in Berlin told Reuters on Tuesday. "It would be completely unacceptable should Iran obstruct IAEA inspections," the German diplomat said.

"We urge Iran to refrain from this step, and are in close contact regarding this issue with our partners, including the United States," the diplomat said, adding Iran needed to contribute to a de-escalation to give diplomacy a chance. Iran said on Monday it will block snap inspections by the U.N. nuclear watchdog from next week if other parties to the 2015 nuclear deal do not uphold their obligations, a challenge to U.S. President Joe Biden's hope of reviving the accord.

