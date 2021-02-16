Left Menu

Amazon to start manufacturing electronic devices in India

Amazon will begin manufacturing electronic devices in India later this year, said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 21:18 IST
Amazon to start manufacturing electronic devices in India
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Amazon will begin manufacturing electronic devices in India later this year, said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Tuesday. The announcement came after Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad held a virtual meeting with Amit Agarwal, Amazon's Global Senior Vice President and Country Head for India.

Speaking at the meeting, the union minister said, "India is an attractive investment destination and is poised to become a major player in the global supply chain in the electronics and IT products industry. The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme launched by the government has received a tremendous response globally." "We welcome Amazon's decision to set up a manufacturing line in Chennai, as it will enhance domestic production capacities and create jobs. This will further our mission of creating an Atma Nirbhar Bharat which is digitally empowered," he added.

The union minister asked Amazon India to expand the reach of products made by India's artisans and Ayurvedic products to global markets through the e-commerce platform. "Amazon is a global company but Amazon India must evolve as a truly India company deeply connected with Indian business community and culture," said Prasad. Amazon will begin its manufacturing operation with contract manufacturer Cloud Network Technology, a subsidiary of Foxconn in Chennai and start production later this year. The device manufacturing program will have the capacity to produce hundreds of thousands of Fire TV Stick devices every year.

Amazon will continuously evaluate scaling capacity to additional marketplaces/cities depending on the domestic demand. India has taken several significant steps to boost electronics manufacturing domestically. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COLUMN-Commodity prices: Supercycle or regular upturn? Kemp

Commodity markets may be about to embark on another supercycle a multi-year, broad-based, and usually large increase in prices according to research published by some of the top investment banks involved in the sector.But while many price...

Two standing by roadside in Greater Noida hit by vehicle;1 dead

Two young men standing by the roadside in Greater Noida and waiting for a conveyance got injured after an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit them on Tuesday, leading to the death of one at a hospital, police said.The deceased has been ident...

Delhi police has led by example, says Union minister Kishen Reddy

Union minister G Kishen Reddy on Tuesday lauded the Delhi Police for showing patience, bravery and restraint during the January 26 violence here and said the force has led by example, according to a statement.The minister of state for home ...

Smashing success: Djokovic beats Zverev, into Australian SF

Djokovic beats Zverev, into Australian SF...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021