Left Menu

IAEA says Iran has notified it of plan to end snap inspections

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 16-02-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 23:23 IST
IAEA says Iran has notified it of plan to end snap inspections
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter(@iaeaorg)

Iran has told the U.N. nuclear watchdog it plans to halt snap nuclear inspections outside of its declared sites, as of Feb. 23, the agency said on Tuesday.

"Iran informed the IAEA on 15 February that the country will stop implementing voluntary transparency measures under the JCPOA as of 23 February, including the Additional Protocol," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement.

The Additional Protocol of Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, known as the JCPOA, allows the watchdog's inspectors to visit undeclared sites in Iran at short notice. Iran has said it would end those visits unless the United States lifts sanctions imposed under former President Donald Trump.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Sevilla v Dortmund a contest between two masters of recruitment

Few clubs can rival Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund when it comes to hiring talented youngsters on the cheap and turning them into transfer gold and the two leaders in talent spotting come face to face in the Champions League on Wednesday.Dor...

Spain betting on vaccine passports to revive summer tourism

Spain hopes the introduction of vaccination passports combined with pre-travel COVID-19 testing will allow British tourists to return to Spanish destinations this summer, a tourism ministry source told Reuters on Tuesday. We support the vac...

Turkish opposition presses government for answers over Iraq killings

Turkish opposition parties pressed President Tayyip Erdogans government on Tuesday for answers over what they called a failed cross-border mission to rescue 13 captive Turks who were killed by PKK militants in northern Iraq.In a fierce parl...

Black franchise owner sues McDonald's, cites persistent bias

The Black owner of 14 McDonalds franchises in Ohio says one of the worlds largest restaurant chains has shown more favourable treatment to white owners and denied him the opportunity to buy restaurants in more affluent communities, accordin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021