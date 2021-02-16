Sidhi bus accident: Madhya Pradesh CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for kin of victims
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the kins of the people who died in a bus accident in Sidhi on Tuesday.ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 16-02-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 23:32 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the kins of the people who died in a bus accident in Sidhi on Tuesday. "The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to provide an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the bus accident in Sidhi. Rs 10,000 each has been given to them immediately," said Chouhan.
"The death toll in the Sidhi bus accident has risen to 47. Out of those, 42 bodies have been handed over to the families of the victims," said Pankaj Kumawat, Superintendent of Police, Sidhi. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of those who lost their lives in the accident.
The bus going from Sidhi to Satna, carrying around 57 passengers, fell into a canal in Sidhi after the driver lost control over it. (ANI)
