Saudi Cabinet approves establishing bank of SMEs -SPA

Saudi Cabinet approves establishing bank of SMEs -SPAReuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 02:42 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 02:42 IST
Saudi Arabia's Cabinet on Tuesday approved establishing the bank of small and medium enterprises, state news agency (SPA) reported.
"The SMEs Bank brings together all financing solutions under one umbrella to enable the small and medium enterprises sector to access appropriate financing and achieve stability and growth," the Ministry of Commerce wrote on Twitter. "The SMEs Bank to provide all its products and services in digital form without the need to establish branches," state news agency (SPAeconomic) wrote on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cabinet
- Ministry of Commerce
- Saudi Arabia's
ALSO READ
Twitter blocks 250 handles, posts over provocative content related to farmers protest
Ana de Armas quits Twitter account
Ana de Armas deletes Twitter account after break up with Ben Affleck
Farmers' protest: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre after Twitter blocks accounts over provocative content
Billionaire Musk says he is "off Twitter for a while" again