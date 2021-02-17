Left Menu

Shiv Sena warns of another lockdown in Maharashtra amid surge in COVID-19 cases

In view of the recent surge in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena on Wednesday termed the situation as alarming and warned that the Uddhav Thackeray government would be forced to take some harsh decisions including lockdown to avoid more infections.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-02-2021 09:42 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 09:42 IST
Shiv Sena warns of another lockdown in Maharashtra amid surge in COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the recent surge in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena on Wednesday termed the situation as alarming and warned that the Uddhav Thackeray government would be forced to take some harsh decisions including lockdown to avoid more infections. In an editorial in its mouthpiece "Saamana", the Shiv Sena expressed displeasure over people violating pandemic guidelines and said, "The government has again issued a stern warning to the people of the state to follow the corona rules and restrictions for the coronavirus pandemic."

"Follow the rules -- otherwise the lockdown will have to be imposed again. The same warning has been given by the State Health Minister (Rajesh Tope) himself. The public should take it seriously," it said urging people to take precautions and warned of another lockdown if COVID-19 cases continue to surge. This comes after Maharashtra reported 3,663 new COVID-19 cases and 2,700 recoveries on Tuesday. Due to the surge in coronavirus in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed senior officials on Tuesday to take strict action against people or organisations who flout COVID-19 guidelines.

The party mouthpiece further said that the damage caused by the lockdown is being reversed by 'unlocking' it in a phased manner. "At such a time, due to the negligence of some overzealous people, the fear of 'corona' should not arise again." It further said the government is planning adequate measures to curtail the spread of the virus. "The public will have to avoid negligence and take necessary precautions. This is all it takes to crush the head of the corona again. This is the right time to be cautious," Shiv Sena editorial said.

The mouthpiece further reminded that due to coronavirus the country has suffered tremendously on all fronts be it finance or health. "Fortunately, the only remedy (vaccine) on the corona crisis is now available. At such a time, the number of corona victims in the state has started increasing again and the second wave is starting to happen," the Shiv Sena said.

Further reacting to the recent rise in virus, Shiv Sena said, "Most of the public is still following the corona rules completely. The question is of careless people. ...The rapidly increasing number of new corona patients is alarming. It cannot be ignored." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon to start manufacturing electronic devices in India

Amazon will begin manufacturing electronic devices in India later this year, said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Tuesday. The announcement came after Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi ...

Doctors at Bengaluru hospital remove 3.5 kg tumour from 15- year-old girl's neck

Doctors at a hospital here havesuccessfully removed a 3.5 kg crippling tumour from a 15-year-old girls neck.Extending from her neck onto her chest, the benign tumourwhich had affected Surbhi Bens life for more than a decade isidentified by ...

'We weren't two goals worse than Liverpool', says Nagelsmann after defeat

RB Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann is disappointed with his team for failing to make the most of the chances they created in the game against Liverpool which eventually cost them the match. Liverpool secured a 2-0 win over RB Leipzig i...

Health News Roundup: Japan begins COVID-19 vaccination in 'first major step' to halt the pandemic; WHO says is sequencing the Ebola virus to identify the strain and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.New Zealand releasing Auckland from brief COVID-19 lockdownNew Zealand will lift a COVID-19 lockdown of its largest city of Auckland and ease restrictions across the rest of the country f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021