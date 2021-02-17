MP: Death toll rises to 50 in Sidhi bus accident
As many as 50 people have died after a bus carrying 57 passengers fell into the canal on Tuesday, said District Magistrate, Ravindra Kumar Choudhary.ANI | Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 17-02-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 10:11 IST
As many as 50 people have died after a bus carrying 57 passengers fell into the canal on Tuesday, said District Magistrate, Ravindra Kumar Choudhary. "The death toll in the bus accident at Sidhi rises to 50," he said.
Seven people were rescued from the canal by the NDRF on Tuesday. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the kins of the people who died in a bus accident in Sidhi out of which Rs 10,000 each have been given to them immediately.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of those who lost their lives in the accident and Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured. The bus going from Sidhi to Satna, carrying around 57 passengers, fell into a canal in Sidhi after the driver lost control over it. (ANI)
