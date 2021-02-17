Left Menu

J-K: Vehicular movement halted after suspicious object found near Rajouri

The movement of vehicular traffic on the national highway in Manjakote near Rajouri has been halted on Wednesday after a suspicious object was found at the side of the road.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-02-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 10:52 IST
J-K: Vehicular movement halted after suspicious object found near Rajouri
Suspicious object found near J-K's Rajouri (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The movement of vehicular traffic on the national highway in Manjakote near Rajouri has been halted on Wednesday after a suspicious object was found at the side of the road. The object looked like a pressure cooker wrapped in white plastic that was kept inside a wooden box.

A bomb disposal squad has been called in to examine the object. More details are awaited. (ANI)

