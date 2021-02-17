Left Menu

Urdu Bulletin: MP bus mishap, JNU sedition case highlighted

Various Urdu publications in their Wednesday editions gave prominent coverage to the tragic incident of Madhya Pradesh in which at least 48 persons died.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 11:56 IST
Rescue operation underway in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi. (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Various Urdu publications in their Wednesday editions gave prominent coverage to the tragic incident of Madhya Pradesh in which at least 48 persons died. Most of these newspapers also carried "Delhi court summons Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and eight others in 2016 JNU sedition case".

Inquilab: The newspaper reported on the bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi which led to the deaths of over 48 people. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's announcement of an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the kins of the people who died in the accident has also been reported. The newspaper reported that a Delhi court has taken cognisance of the charge sheet of Delhi Police in the Jawaharlal Nehru University sedition case 2016, in which Left leader Kanhaiya Kumar is an accused. The court asked them along with eight others to appear before the court on March 15.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper also leads with the Madhya Pradesh mishap in which at least 48 persons died. The news of summons to Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and eight others in 2016 JNU sedition case also been displayed on page one

The political fallout in Puducherry after the removal of Lieutenant-Governor Kiran Bedi, just ahead of the Assembly elections in April-May this year, has also been given good display. The rise in prices of petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas domestic cylinder has also made page one of the newspaper.

Hindustan Express: "Climate activist" Disha Ravi's case has received page one coverage in the daily. It reported that the Delhi Women Commission has sent a notice to Delhi Police regarding the case. The news of Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offering the chadar on the occasion of the 809th Urs of Moinuddin Chishti was also highlighted by the publication. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

