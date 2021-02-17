Left Menu

IAEA chief to visit Tehran before Iran reduces cooperation -Iran envoy

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's director general, Rafael Grossi, will visit Tehran on Saturday to discuss how to work with Iran in light of its plan to scale back cooperation as of Tuesday, Iran's envoy to the agency said on Wednesday.

"IAEA DG travels to Tehran on Saturday for technical discussions with the Atomic Energy Organization (of Iran) on how to continue cooperation in the light of new arrangements and development," Iran's ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Kazem Gharibabadi, said on Twitter.

