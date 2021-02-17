Left Menu

11th Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahostav in Rajbari of Cooch Behar concluded

The Mahostav organised for the Rajbari, the magnificent palace grounds witnessed performances by renowned artists and musicians; folk artists highlighting the rich cultural diversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 18:05 IST
11th Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahostav in Rajbari of Cooch Behar concluded
The festival held in West Bengal was inaugurated by the Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar in the presence of the Minister of State (I/C) Culture, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel on 14th February. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBKolkata)

The three day Cultural Festival of the 11th Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahostav in Rajbari of Cooch Behar, West Bengal concluded last evening with programs performed by Dohar, a popular Bengali band, other renowned artists and local troupes.

The Mahostav organised for the Rajbari, the magnificent palace grounds witnessed performances by renowned artists and musicians; folk artists highlighting the rich cultural diversity. A big draw was singer and music composer Shri Kailash Kher, Kathak dancer Souvik Chakroborty while tabla mastero, Bikram Ghosh performed at the inauguration. Icons from music to classical performers performed during the last three days giving the local people glimpses of the heritage and also be a platform to encourage and preserve the local arts. A handicraft Mela was also held on the occasion.

The festival held in West Bengal was inaugurated by the Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar in the presence of the Minister of State (I/C) Culture, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel on 14th February. The second leg of the program will now be held in Darjeeling from 22nd to 24th February. The RSM which is being organized in the State will enhance mutual understanding and bonding between people of diverse cultures, thereby securing stronger unity and integrity of India.

RSM, the flagship festival of this Ministry of Culture has been organized since 2015 with the active participation of Seven Zonal Culture Centres has been playing a pivotal role to take the vibrant culture of India out to the masses instead of confining to auditoria and galleries. It has been instrumental in showcasing, folk and tribal art, dance, music, cuisines & culture of one state in other states reinforcing the cherished goal of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" and at the same time providing an effective platform to the artists and artisans to support their livelihood. Ten editions of RSM have been held to date since November 2015 in various states and cities such as Delhi, Varanasi, Bengaluru, Tawang, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tehri and Madhya Pradesh.

Organized by the Ministry of culture and the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre Kolkata it has brought all the seven zonal cultural centres together to bring culture to the masses and also reinforce the goal of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Express journo wins IPI India Award for Excellence in Journalism

The IPI India Award for Excellence in Journalism, 2020, has been awarded to Ritika Chopra of The Indian Express for her reports on the working of the Election Commission during the 2019 Lok Sabha election.International Press Institute IPI I...

EU says fighting growing cases of COVID vaccine fraud

The European Commission is taking action to curb growing cases of COVID-19 vaccine fraud and bring people responsible for it to justice, the president of the EUs executive said on Wednesday. In a crisis like this you will always have people...

Kiev thwarts effort of Chinese firm to acquire Ukrainian engine manufacturer

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thwarted the long-running effort of a China-backed firm to acquire the Ukrainian helicopter and jet engine manufacturer Motor Sich. According to Euro News, the dispute over the ownership of Motor S...

Wave City Emerges as an Epitome of Smart, Sustainable, and State-of-the-art Housing

Delhi NCR, India NewsVoirCOVID-19 has definitely been one of the most onerous, tumultuous, and defining epoch of our generation. Leaders, organizations, and businesses worldwide were encountered with daunting challenges and uncharted waters...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021