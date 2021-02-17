BJP leaders take aim at Rahul Gandhi

Left Menu

BJP leaders, including Union ministers, took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi after he claimed there was no separate ministry for fisheries like agriculture as they said such a ministry already exists and accused him of practising politics of lies.During an interaction with fishermen in Puducherry, Congress leader Gandhi described them as the farmers of the sea and asked if the farmers of the land can have a ministry, why cant they

17-02-2021
BJP leaders, including Union ministers, took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi after he claimed there was no separate ministry for fisheries like agriculture as they said such a ministry already exists and accused him of practising politics of ''lies''.

During an interaction with fishermen in Puducherry, Congress leader Gandhi described them as the farmers of the sea and asked if the farmers of the land can have a ministry, why can't they? Addressing the Congress leader in his tweets, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Giriraj Singh said he should know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had created the new ministry on May 31, 2019.

Singh added that he was willing to inform Gandhi of the fisheries ministry's work across the country, including in Puducherry.

The BJP leader also posted a tweet in Italian that said there is no separate ministry of fisheries in Italy and that it comes under agriculture and forestry ministry, an apparent reference to the Italian origin of Rahul Gandhi's mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

In a jibe, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said, ''HumDo (the duo) of the Congress. Rahul Gandhi: ''Why there is no Ministry of Fisheries''. We have a ministry of fisheries but Rahul Gandhi doesn't know what is in India. Priyanka Gandhi: Govt. didn't repay the UP sugarcane farmer. Brother and Sister don't know the facts.'' Mocking Rahul Gandhi, Union minister Anurag Thakur said the Congress is again left red-faced due to its ''politics of lies''.

Union minister Smriti Irani also joined her colleagues in targeting the Congress leader and posted a tweet in Italian.

