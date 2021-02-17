Left Menu

Kochi Metro Rail granted drone use permission for water transport system project

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMLR) has been granted a conditional exemption for drone usage by the Centre for Integrated Urban Regeneration & Water Transport System Project (IURWTS).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 21:56 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMLR) has been granted a conditional exemption for drone usage by the Centre for Integrated Urban Regeneration & Water Transport System Project (IURWTS). Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have granted conditional exemption for Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) usage to Kochi Metro Rail Limited, Kerala for Integrated Urban Regeneration & Water Transport System Project (IURWTS), read a press statement from the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday.

This conditional exemption is valid till 31st December 2021 from the date of issue of the letter or until the full operationalization of Digital Sky Platform (Phase-1), whichever is earlier, the press statement read. As per the statement, this exemption shall be valid only if all conditions and limitations as stated by the Ministry in the statement are strictly adhered to. In case of violation of any condition, this exemption shall become null and void. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

