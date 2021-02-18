Left Menu

White House ramps up effort to tackle automotive chip shortage

Along with Deese, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is involved in the effort, as are other senior aides. This month, U.S. officials held a meeting with Wang in which the United States thanked Taiwan for help on resolving the auto chip shortage, she said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2021 10:32 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 10:25 IST
White House ramps up effort to tackle automotive chip shortage
Representative image. Image Credit:freevsg.org

Top economic and national security officials in the White House have ramped up efforts to help the U.S. auto industry fight a growing shortage of semiconductor chips that have forced production cuts worldwide, a White House spokeswoman said. The administration of President Joe Biden has held meetings with automotive companies and suppliers to identify choke points and urged companies to work cooperatively to tackle the shortage, the spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The White House has also tasked U.S. embassies with identifying how foreign countries and companies that produce chips can help resolve the global shortage and working with international partners and allies, urging them to deal with the current shortfall. The effort includes outreach to Taiwan, home of key chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) , to find ways to resolve the shortage.

In a Feb. 17 letter, Biden's top economic adviser, Brian Deese, thanked Taiwan's Economic Affairs Minister Wang Mei-hua for working to help to resolve the shortage in coordination with the island's manufacturers. Along with Deese, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is involved in the effort, as are other senior aides.

This month, U.S. officials held a meeting with Wang in which the United States thanked Taiwan for help in resolving the auto chip shortage, she said. The White House spokeswoman said officials recognize steps must be taken to avoid future shortages, which is why the administration is launching a comprehensive review of critical supply chains to identify vulnerabilities and take steps like spurring increased U.S. domestic production.

General Motors Co on Feb. 9 said the global chip shortage could shave up to $2 billion from 2021 profits and extended production cuts at three North American plants. It also said it would partially build and later finish assembling vehicles at two other factories because of the chip shortage. No. 2 U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co warned this month the chip shortage could lead to a 10% to 20% loss in the first-quarter production, resulting in a potential hit to operating earnings of $1 billion to $2.5 billion. It had said it lost some production of its top-selling F-150 pickup truck.

A shortage of auto chips could affect nearly 1 million units of global light vehicle production in the first quarter, data firm IHS Markit said Tuesday, adding that it still expects most of the volume to be recovered in the remainder of 2021. In a Jan. 19 letter to Deese first reported by Reuters, the United Auto Workers union and auto trade groups asked the Biden administration to consider "urging major silicon wafer foundries to ramp up production of automotive-grade wafers."

The chip shortage has affected many other automakers, including Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen AG, Stellantis NV, Renault, Subaru, Nissan Motor, Honda Motor, and Mazda Motor Co.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In phone call with Netanyahu, Biden affirms his commitment to Israel’s security

In his maiden phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Joe Biden affirmed his steadfast commitment to Israels security and their strategic cooperation to confront the many challenges facing the region, the Whi...

After Rajasthan, petrol crosses Rs 100-mark in Madhya Pradesh

After Rajasthan, petrol price on Thursday crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in Madhya Pradesh after fuel rates were increased for the tenth day in a row.Petrol price was hiked by 34 paise per litre and diesel by 32 paise, according to a pri...

Microsoft's new program will help make more accessible games

American multinational technology company Microsofts gaming accessibility team on Wednesday announced that developers can now send their games to be evaluated for accessibility and tested by players with disabilities. According to The Verge...

L&T Construction to build two units of Kudankulam nuclear power project

Larsen Toubro will construct two more units of Kudankulam nuclear power plant which is Indias first light water reactor of six units with a generation capacity of 1,000 megawatts electric MWe. LT is already executing similar works of Kudan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021