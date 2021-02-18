Left Menu

Texas energy freeze stretches to sixth day, raises Mexico's ire

Texas's freeze entered a sixth day on Thursday, as the largest energy-producing state in the United States grappled with massive refining outages and oil and gas shutins that rippled beyond its borders into neighboring Mexico. The cold snap, which has killed at least 21 people and knocked out power to more than 4 million people in Texas, is not expected to let up until this weekend.

Reuters | Texas | Updated: 18-02-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 11:30 IST
Texas energy freeze stretches to sixth day, raises Mexico's ire
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Texas's freeze entered a sixth day on Thursday, as the largest energy-producing state in the United States grappled with massive refining outages and oil and gas shutins that rippled beyond its borders into neighboring Mexico.

The cold snap, which has killed at least 21 people and knocked out power to more than 4 million people in Texas, is not expected to let up until this weekend. The deep freeze has shut in about one-fifth of the nation's refining capacity and closed oil and natural gas production across the state. The outages in Texas also affected power generation in Mexico, with exports of natural gas via pipeline dropping off by about 75% over the last week, according to preliminary Refinitiv Eikon data. Texas Governor Greg Abbott directed the state's natural gas providers not to ship outside Texas and asked state regulators to enforce that ban, prompting reviews.

The state's electrical grid operator, ERCOT, was trying to restore power as thermal generators - those powered by natural gas, coal and other fuels - lost the capability to provide power as valves and pipes froze. It is unclear whether Abbott or regulators will be able to enforce a ban on interstate or cross-border shipments. Abbott's request to the Texas Railroad Commission, the state's oil and gas regulator, set up a game of political football, according to a person familiar with the matter, between groups that do not have the authority to interfere with interstate commerce.

Texas exports gas via pipeline to Mexico and via ships carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) from terminals in Freeport and Corpus Christi. It also supplies numerous regions of the country, including the U.S. Midwest and Northeast. The ban prompted a response from officials in Mexico, as U.S. gas pipeline exports to Mexico fell to 3.8 billion cubic feet per day on Wednesday, down from an average over the past 30 days of 5.7 billion, according to data from Refinitiv.

The Mexican government called the top U.S. representative in Mexico on Wednesday to press for natural gas supplies. Power cuts have hit millions in northern Mexico. Major automobile manufacturers shut operations temporarily because they didn't have natural gas needed to operate plants.

Oil and gas production has slumped in Texas due to the cold. The state is the nation's biggest fossil fuel energy producer, but its operators, unlike those in North Dakota or Alaska, are not used to frigid temperatures. About 4 million barrels of daily refining capacity has been shuttered and at least 1 million barrels per day of oil production is also out.

The state accounts for roughly one-quarter of U.S. natural gas production. As of Feb. 10, Texas was producing about 7.9 billion cubic feet per day, but that fell to 1.9 billion on Wednesday, according to preliminary data from Refinitiv Eikon. One billion cubic feet of gas can supply about 5 million U.S. homes per day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP governor praises Adityanath government for steps taken to control coronavirus

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday praised the steps taken by the Yogi Adityanath government for controlling the spread of coronavirus in the state.Addressing the joint sitting of the state legislature at the start of the Bu...

'Rail roko' call: Farmers assemble near rail tracks in Punjab, Haryana

Farmers on Thursday gathered near railway tracks at many places in Punjab and Haryana for the rail roko protest against the Centres new agri laws, with officials stopping trains at stations as a precautionary measure. The Samyukta Kisan Mor...

Third topmost globally, India's cumulative vaccination coverage crosses 94 lakhs

With cumulative vaccination coverage to healthcare workers and frontline workers against COVID-19 in the country crossing 94 lakhs, India has become the third topmost country globally with the highest cumulative vaccination numbers, after U...

SC issues notice to Centre, Election Commission on plea seeking voting rights for people stationed outside their constituencies.

SC issues notice to Centre, Election Commission on plea seeking voting rights for people stationed outside their constituencies....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021