PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 18-02-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 12:44 IST
Gold worth Rs 53.5 lakh seized at MIA
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Thursday seized gold weighing over 1 kg from two passengers including a woman.

The value of the seized gold is Rs 53.5 lakh, a customs release here said.

The two were found with 1.103 kg gold in a sanitary napkin, while 0.404 kg gold was hidden in pouches.

The customs had on February 11 seized 200 grams gold worth Rs 10 lakh that was being smuggled by two passengers belonging to Bhatkal.

They had concealed the gold in their trouser waistband and side seams, along with concealing it in the trouser buttons and rivets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

