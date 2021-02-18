Egypt announces oil and gas bid round for 24 blocks -ministry

Egypt announces oil and gas bid round for 24 blocks -ministryReuters | Cairo | Updated: 18-02-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 14:02 IST
Egypt on Thursday announced the launch of a bid round for the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in 24 blocks.
The blocks are located in the Gulf of Suez, the Western Desert, and the Eastern and Western Mediterranean, the petroleum ministry said in a statement.
