Delhi HC allows Aslam Sher Khan's plea challenging irregularities in Hockey India

Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed the application of Olympic gold medalist Aslam Sher Khan and tagged his ongoing petition with another public interest litigation challenging the recognition granted to the several National Sports Federations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 15:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Sushil Batra Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed the application of Olympic gold medalist Aslam Sher Khan and tagged his ongoing petition with another public interest litigation challenging the recognition granted to the several National Sports Federations.

Khan had earlier, challenged the lifetime appointment of Narendra Dhruv Batra and Elena Norman as 'Life Member' and CEO respectively having an unlimited tenure with full voting rights in the Executive Committee and the Working Board of the Hockey India. The Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on Thursday allowed the plea of Aslam Sher Khan with an ongoing PIL of Rahul Mehra challenging the recognition granted to the 41 National Sports Federations and slated the matter for 26th February for hearing in the matter.

The Petitioner, Aslam Sher Khan, a former Indian Hockey player was a part of the winning team that won the gold medal in the 1975 Hockey World Cup. Khan was represented by Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan and Advocate Vansh Dalmiya whereas Advocate Anil Soni appeared for the Ministry of Youth and Sports in the matter.

Aslam Khan through plea highlighted the various alleged irregularities and illegalities in the Hockey India (National Sports Federation). Narender Batra and Ellan Norman have been appointed therein as 'LifeMember' and 'CEO' respectively having an unlimited tenure with full voting rights in the Executive Committee and the Working Board, in blatant violations of the provisions of the National Sports Code, 2011 and the various Circulars and Guidelines. Petitioner stated that the various acts of nepotism and favouritism of the respondent Narender Batra and Ellan Norman, is causing loss, financial and other to the sport of Hockey.

The Delhi High Court had earlier made it clear that sports federations that are not complying with National Sports Code cannot be granted recognition and gave a last opportunity to the Centre to show that the 41 NSFs granted recognition were complying with the requirements of the code. The direction came during the hearing of a plea filed by Advocate Rahul Mehra challenging the recognition granted to the 41 NSFs. Rahul Mehra had informed the court that the government has failed to take appropriate action against those federations who violated the sports code as a decision relating to recognition to the 41 NSFs is contrary to the sports code and issued in a wholly arbitrary manner. (ANI)

