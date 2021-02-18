Left Menu

Army deploys K-9 Vajra howitzers in Ladakh for high altitude operations, more orders possible

As Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane inducted the last of the 100 K-9 Vajra guns ordered, three of these howitzers have been deployed for trials in high altitude mountainous area of Ladakh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 16:24 IST
Army deploys K-9 Vajra howitzers in Ladakh for high altitude operations, more orders possible
Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane flagged off the 100th K-9 Vajra-T on Thursday. (Photo source: Twitter/ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY). Image Credit: ANI

By Ajit K Dubey As Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane inducted the last of the 100 K-9 Vajra guns ordered, three of these howitzers have been deployed for trials in high altitude mountainous area of Ladakh.

Three guns arrived in Leh yesterday and are being transported to a high altitude base to be tested if they can be used in high altitude areas against the enemy, top government sources told ANI on Thursday. Based on the performance of the guns, the Indian Army would consider placing orders for two to three additional regiments of the self-propelled howitzers for mountain operations, sources said.

The Army chief has been monitoring the induction and operations of the howitzers produced in the Larsen and Toubro facility in Hazira near Surat in Gujarat. The Indian Army placed orders for 100 of these guns from a South Korean firm and has been inducting them for the last two years in different regiments of the force.

The K-9 VAJRA is the indigenized version of the basic K9 Thunder from South Korea. The self-propelled guns have a range of 38 kilometres and are manufactured by Mumbai-based firm Larsen & Toubro in partnership with a South Korean firm.

The Indian Army had not inducted any new heavy artillery since 1986 after the Bofors scandal rocked the nation. With the induction of the K9 Vajras, Dhanush and M777 ultra-light Howitzers, the army is obtaining new inductions in its inventory. The next made in India howitzer is likely to be inducted in large numbers would be the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)-developed Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) system. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uncapped Tamil Nadu all-rounder Shahrukh Khan bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 5.25 crore. His base price was Rs 20 lakh.

Uncapped Tamil Nadu all-rounder Shahrukh Khan bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 5.25 crore. His base price was Rs 20 lakh....

Post-mortem conducted on 2 Dalit girls found dead in Unnao; poisoning suspected

A panel of three doctors on Thursday performed the autopsy of the two Dalit girls who were found dead in a field here, police said on Thursday.The third one, admitted in a critical condition to a Kanpur hospital, was being treated for suspe...

Negligible impact of 'rail roko' call on train services: Railways

There was negligible or minimal impact on railway services due to the rail roko agitation called by farmer groups on Thursday, a spokesperson for the national transporter said.He said majority of the zonal railways reported no incident due ...

PM speaks to his Australian counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Thursday with the two leaders reiterating their commitment to consolidating their comprehensive strategic partnership. In a tweet, Modi said they also discus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021