Left Menu

2021 Critical Skills List for public comment published

“I encourage South Africans to participate in this process to ensure that the final list helps to rejuvenate our economy, as we continue to embrace the new normal,” Motsoaledi said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 18-02-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 18:09 IST
2021 Critical Skills List for public comment published
“I encourage South Africans to participate in this process to ensure that the final list helps to rejuvenate our economy, as we continue to embrace the new normal,” Motsoaledi said. Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)

Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, has published the 2021 Critical Skills List for public comment.

Members of the public, interested organisations and institutions are invited to submit written comments on the technical report by 16:00 on 31 March 2021. The technical report on how the Critical Skills List was compiled is available on http://www.dha.gov.za/images/PDFs/2020-Critical-Skills-List_Report.pdf.

The publishing of the list follows President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement during the State of the Nation Address that a revised Critical Skills List would be published within a week.

The published list was developed through an extensive scientific methodology led by the Department of Higher Education and Training through its Labour Market Intelligence Research Programme.

"I encourage South Africans to participate in this process to ensure that the final list helps to rejuvenate our economy, as we continue to embrace the new normal," Motsoaledi said.

The gazette with the list is available on https://bit.ly/3pvccbT.

Written submission and enquiries can be forwarded to the following address:

By email: cswv@dha.gov.za.

By post/hand delivered:

Attention:

Mr Phindiwe Mbhele

Department of Home Affairs (Hallmark Building)

17th Floor

236 Johannes Ramokhoase Street

Pretoria

0001

Enquiries by telephone: (012) ‪406-7068 / 4572.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha budget likely to be presented on March 8

The Maharashtra government islikely to present the state budget on March 8, officials saidon Thursday.The budget session of the state legislature isscheduled to commence in Mumbai from March 1, they said.The government is prepared to hold t...

MIT ID Innovation launches online certificate courses

Pune Maharashtra India, February 18 ANINewsVoir Innovation is the art of visualising and designing completely unique products and services or redesigning the existing and giving them a reality. It is an Innovation-first mindset approach tha...

Record deal for Morris; Gowtham goes for Rs 9.25 cr as 'SRK' makes presence felt in big IPL pay day for pacers, all-rounders

South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL players auction here.Morris became the most expensi...

Increase in public grievances from 2 lakh to 21 lakh shows people's trust in govt: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the increase in the number of public grievances from 2 lakh to 21 lakh reflects the peoples trust in the government.Addressing a workshop of Deputy CommissionersDistrict Development Commissione...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021