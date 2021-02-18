2021 Critical Skills List for public comment published

Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, has published the 2021 Critical Skills List for public comment.

Members of the public, interested organisations and institutions are invited to submit written comments on the technical report by 16:00 on 31 March 2021. The technical report on how the Critical Skills List was compiled is available on http://www.dha.gov.za/images/PDFs/2020-Critical-Skills-List_Report.pdf.

The publishing of the list follows President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement during the State of the Nation Address that a revised Critical Skills List would be published within a week.

The published list was developed through an extensive scientific methodology led by the Department of Higher Education and Training through its Labour Market Intelligence Research Programme.

"I encourage South Africans to participate in this process to ensure that the final list helps to rejuvenate our economy, as we continue to embrace the new normal," Motsoaledi said.

The gazette with the list is available on https://bit.ly/3pvccbT.

Written submission and enquiries can be forwarded to the following address:

By email: cswv@dha.gov.za.

By post/hand delivered:

Attention:

Mr Phindiwe Mbhele

Department of Home Affairs (Hallmark Building)

17th Floor

236 Johannes Ramokhoase Street

Pretoria

0001

Enquiries by telephone: (012) ‪406-7068 / 4572.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)