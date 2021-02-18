Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-02-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 20:26 IST
Tomar in poll-bound Assam; says centre is still willing to talk to farmers on agri laws
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Union Agriculture MinisterNarendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said the Centre is stillwilling to talk to the farmers protesting against the threefarm laws.

Addressing a press conference here, he said PrimeMinister Narendra Modi has said in Parliament that thegovernment is willing to discuss the three acts clause-by-clause.

''We are regularly in touch with the protesting farmers.

The Government of India is ready to discuss the acts clause-by-clause,'' Tomar said.

When asked specifically if the centre is still willing totalk to the agitating farmers, who have been on borders ofDelhi for nearly three months, the minister replied inaffirmative.

He, however, did not comment on when the talks are likelyto resume between the two sides.

Tomar also informed the media that the budget for the nextfiscal has proposed a number of schemes for the welfare of thefarming community of the country.

After the 10th round of talks in January end in which thecentre proposed to keep the new agri laws in abeyance for 1.5years, which was not accepted by the agitating farmers, nofurther talks have taken place between the two sides.

Farmers leaders are insisting on repeal of the three farmlaws and observed countrywide ''rail Roko'' stir during the dayin support of their demands.

With the Assam expected to go to polls in March-Aprilthis year in which the opposition parties are all set to makefarmers agitation an election issue, Tomar was in the poll-bound state to count virtues of the new agri legislations tothe cultivators.

