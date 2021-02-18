Maharashtra reports 5,427 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra reported 5,427 new COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths on Thursday. The state Health Department said that 2,543 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours.

The total count of cases in the state is 20,81520 and includes 19,87,804 recovered cases. The state has 40,858 active cases and the death toll has gone up to 51,669. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)