3 LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian
Three terror associates affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter in the Badigam area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-02-2021 09:02 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 09:02 IST
Three terror associates affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter in the Badigam area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday. Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone confirmed that all three terrorists killed in the Shopian encounter were affiliated with LeT.
Kashmir Zone Police in a statement said that incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site. "Further search is underway," police added.
An encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out at the Badigam area of Shopian on Thursday night. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- J-K's
- Shopian
- Kashmir
- Vijay Kumar
- Kashmir Zone
- Jammu
ALSO READ
Some respite from cold as mercury rises in Kashmir
Clinical Real Kashmir FC hit Indian Arrows for a six
I-League: Real Kashmir FC beat Indian Arrows 6-0
Covid-19 vaccination of cops, other frontline workers begins in Kashmir
Flight operations restored in Kashmir after remaining affected due to bad weather