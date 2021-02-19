Left Menu

Mumbai: 5 held for conspiring to frame NCP leader in false drugs case

Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police recently arrested five people for conspiring to plant drugs in a local politician's car and frame him for it.

Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police recently arrested five people for conspiring to plant drugs in a local politician's car and frame him for it. According to Datta Nalawade Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), ANC, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Secretary Vijay Koli had opposed a local construction and had complained to Police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) about it, miffing the conspirators.

"One accused named Abdul Ajij Shaikh, alias Ajju, who was the main conspirator was trying to regularize illegal slums in the Tardeo area of Mumbai but Koli had complained against it. This miffed Abdul and he bribed the other accused to frame Koli in a false drug case. Abdul also had a political rivalry with Koli," said the DCP. The case came to light when Mumbai police arrested one Ayyaz Mandaviwala in possession of 150 grams of mephedrone (MD) on January 9.

"During interrogation, Mandaviwala confessed that he was tasked to plant the drug in Koli's car, and later tip police about it," the DCP said. "The other arrested accused are Asif Sardar who is chairperson of an anti-drug organisation, Nabi Shaikh, and Jafar Shaikh," he added. (ANI)

