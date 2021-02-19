Policeman killed, another injured in J-K Budgam encounter
One police personnel of Jammu and Kashmir lost his life and one another was injured in the ongoing encounter that broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-02-2021 09:18 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 09:18 IST
One police personnel of Jammu and Kashmir lost his life and one another was injured in the ongoing encounter that broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.
"One police personnel SPO (Special police officer) Mohammad Altaf has lost his life and SgCt Manzoor was Ahmad injured in an ongoing operation in Budgam," said Kashmir Zone Police in a statement.
Earlier on late Thursday night, another encounter started at the Badigam area of Shopian district where three terrorists affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Some respite from cold as mercury rises in Kashmir
Clinical Real Kashmir FC hit Indian Arrows for a six
I-League: Real Kashmir FC beat Indian Arrows 6-0
Covid-19 vaccination of cops, other frontline workers begins in Kashmir
Flight operations restored in Kashmir after remaining affected due to bad weather