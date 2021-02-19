Left Menu

Policeman killed, another injured in J-K Budgam encounter

One police personnel of Jammu and Kashmir lost his life and one another was injured in the ongoing encounter that broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-02-2021 09:18 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 09:18 IST
Policeman killed, another injured in J-K Budgam encounter
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

One police personnel of Jammu and Kashmir lost his life and one another was injured in the ongoing encounter that broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.

"One police personnel SPO (Special police officer) Mohammad Altaf has lost his life and SgCt Manzoor was Ahmad injured in an ongoing operation in Budgam," said Kashmir Zone Police in a statement.

Earlier on late Thursday night, another encounter started at the Badigam area of Shopian district where three terrorists affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Matthias Schoenaerts to headline series based on 'Django'

The Old Guard star Matthias Schoenaerts will play the lead role in Sky and Canal Plus new take on the classic Spaghetti Western Django.Touted as a high-concept reimagining, the 10-episode show is loosely based on Sergio Corbuccis 1966 featu...

Currency derivatives markets closed on account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

Domestic currency derivatives markets are closed on Friday on account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti....

Japan finds new COVID-19 strain, while immigration centre reports infections

Japan confirmed a new variant of COVID-19, and an infection cluster emerged at a Tokyo immigration facility, presenting new challenges as the country tries to overcome a third wave of the pandemic.The new variant has been found in 91 cases ...

Pakistan T20 tournament marks return of fans in stadiums

Spectators will return to cricket stadiums in Pakistan for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began when the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League begins in the southern port city of Karachi on Saturday.The government has al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021