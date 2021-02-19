Left Menu

Amroha death row convict Shabnam files fresh mercy plea before UP Governor

Amroha death row inmate, Shabnam, who was convicted for killing seven members of her family in April 2008, on Friday filed another mercy petition before Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

ANI | Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-02-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 11:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amroha death row inmate, Shabnam, who was convicted for killing seven members of her family in April 2008, on Friday filed another mercy petition before Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel. Convict Shabnam has also approached UP Governor earlier for pardon, but Patel had rejected her plea.

Article 161 of the Constitution of India empowers the Governors of States to grant pardon to the convict who has committed an offence against state law. According to Rampur Jail Superintendent, lawyers of the convict met her on Thursday.

Earlier, her 12-year-old son Mohammed Taj had appealed to the President to forgive and pardon his mother. Shabnam and her lover Saleem had been convicted of killing seven members of her family after sedating them in April 2008.

The death warrant, about date and time of hanging, has not been issued by Amroha court yet. (ANI)

