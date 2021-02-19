Left Menu

RWE warns on profit as Texas freeze halts wind farms

Freezing temperatures hitting Texas have put onshore wind farms out of service and forced operator RWE to buy electricity at sky-rocketing prices, it said on Friday, warning of a knock on earnings this year. Germany's largest power producer said the crisis would mean a low- to mid-triple-digit million euro hit to core earnings from onshore wind/solar this year.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-02-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 14:36 IST
RWE warns on profit as Texas freeze halts wind farms
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Freezing temperatures hitting Texas have put onshore wind farms out of service and forced operator RWE to buy electricity at sky-rocketing prices, it said on Friday, warning of a knock on earnings this year.

Germany's largest power producer said the crisis would mean a low- to mid-triple-digit million euro hit to core earnings from onshore wind/solar this year. Analysts at brokerage Jefferies estimate the hit to adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) at 100 million and 500 million euros ($121-$605 million).

"Given the situation, we see this as a one-off impact and RWE may try to recoup losses from insurance," the analysts wrote in a note. RWE said part of its onshore wind fleet in Texas had been partly out of service from Feb. 9 because of icing and grid issues that have dealt a major blow to the second-largest U.S. state.

"Priority number one is to safely resume operations at our production sites," said Silvia Ortín Rios, chief operating officer, wind onshore and solar photovoltaics Americas, at RWE's renewables division. Hundreds of thousands of homes in Texas are coping without heat for a fourth day on Thursday after utilities made some progress restoring power while freezing temperatures are expected to last through Saturday.

The crisis has led power prices to spike as high demand from residential heating clashed with lower availability of plants, RWE said, forcing the company to buy volumes for as much as $9,000 per megawatt-hour to meet its supply obligations. The United States is RWE's top renewables market, accounting for 38% of its roughly 9 gigawatts of installed renewables capacity.

Shares in Europe's third-largest renewables player were down 2.1% to 31.76 euros at 0858 GMT. ($1 = 0.8258 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In bid to revive Valley's music industry, youth churn out music videos, post them on online platforms

Youngsters in Kashmir are churning out professional music videos and uploading them on online platforms in an effort to revive the film and music industry in Kashmir Valley. Kashmirs music is very rich compared to many other states but our ...

Reservation demands: Govt discussing modalities regarding way forward: CM

The Karnataka government wasdiscussing modalities on the way forward following demands byvarious communities in the state to revise the existingreservation, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Friday.I have discussed it at the cabinet me...

16 Army personnel of South Western Command awarded

A total of 16 Army personnel of the South Western Command were on Friday conferred various gallantry awards for their acts of bravery and exceptional devotion to duty.The awardees included six officers, one juniour commissioned officers and...

Russian aviation agency cannot confirm Egypt flights to resume

Russian civil aviation agency Rosaviatsia said on Friday it could not confirm that flights to Egypts resort towns were set to resume in March, following comments made by its Egyptian counterpart. On Thursday the head of Egypts civil aviatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021