Govt working on reducing people's woes: Prabhu on fuel prices

Former Union minister SureshPrabhu on Friday said the Central government is taking allefforts to reduce the problems faced by the common man due tothe rising fuel prices.He also suggested that the Centre and stategovernments can come together to find a way to reduce taxes onfuel.Prabhu was addressing a press conference in Nagpur.Replying to a query on the rising fuel prices, he saidthat the petroleum prices are rising continuously as 70 percent of our fuel needs are dependent on the import of oil.Besides, when fuel prices increase globally itimpacts our prices also.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-02-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 16:54 IST
Former Union minister SureshPrabhu on Friday said the Central government is taking allefforts to reduce the problems faced by the common man due tothe rising fuel prices.

He also suggested that the Centre and stategovernments can come together to find a way to reduce taxes onfuel.

Prabhu was addressing a press conference in Nagpur.

Replying to a query on the rising fuel prices, he saidthat the petroleum prices are rising continuously as 70 percent of our fuel needs are dependent on the import of oil.

''Besides, when fuel prices increase globally itimpacts our prices also. However, the government is takingefforts to ensure that this burden does not fall on the commonman,'' he said.

According to him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasinitiated the work of generating one lakh MW of solar energyand 70,000 MW wind energy.

''This will bring a big change in our energy profile,improve our energy security and reduce our imports. I am notjustifying the rise in petrol prices, but telling you thesituation. The government is taking efforts to reduce theproblems faced by the public due to rise in fuel prices, hesaid.

He further said that various taxes are imposed onimported fuel by the Central government as well as stategovernments because petroleum products do not comes under GST.

''Otherwise only one tax would have been applicable on fuel,''the former railway minister said.

''If the fuel prices are to be reduced, then taxesimposed by the Centre and state governments will have comedown. Hence both central and state government can cometogether to think on formulating a way in interest of thecommon man,'' he added.

Prabhu hailed the Union Budget 2021-22, saying that ithas been framed with a vision of making India a strongeconomy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

