R-Day violence was not due to intelligence failure, says Delhi Police chief

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Friday said the violence that broke out on Republic day was not due to intelligence failure and alleged that the farmers protesting the three agri laws had betrayed their trust by not following pre-decided routes during the tractor parade.

He said there were apprehensions which is why barricades were placed and the farmers were stopped. He said 152 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence that took place in the national capital on Republic day. Thousands of farmers protesting the Centre's new agriculture laws had clashed with the police during their tractor parade on January 26.

Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and a flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled on Independence Day.

Over 500 police personnel were injured and one protestor died on that day. Responding to a question during the annual press conference of the Delhi Police about the possibility of an intelligence failure on January 26, Shrivastava said ''there was no intelligence failure.'' ''We had been holding talks with them (farmers). We had permitted them to take out the tractor rally. As per the agreement, certain terms and conditions were laid down and they were given designated routes to take out their tractor parade. ''But they betrayed the trust of Delhi Police and resorted to violence. The police discharged its duties very well,'' he said He further added that the farmer leaders have also responded to the notices served on them by the Delhi Police.

