Left Menu

Two LeT terror associates arrested in J-K's Bandipore

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said it has arrested two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror associates in north Kashmir.

ANI | Bandipore (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-02-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 23:00 IST
Two LeT terror associates arrested in J-K's Bandipore
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said it has arrested two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror associates in north Kashmir. The duo were arrested near Papachan Bandipore Bridge, here have been identified as Abid Waza and Shabir Ahmad Gojer, police said.

"Acting on specific inputs regarding the movement of militant associates, Bandipora police along with 14 RR and CRPF laid a joint naka near Papachan Bandipore Bridge. During checking two suspected persons were signalled to stop but they tried to flee. Acting swiftly the duo were apprehended and during the search, two live hand grenades were recovered from their possession," police said in a statement. On preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that the accused were associated with terror outfit LeT and were providing shelter, logistics and other material support to active terrorists of LeT in the area and they were tasked by their handlers to carry grenade attack on security forces in Bandipora.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway, police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: Tortured by stepmother, 8-year-old boy rescued by DCW

The Delhi Commission for Women has rescued an 8-year-old boy who was being tortured by his stepmother, it said in a statement on Friday.The DCW team received information and reached the location at Hari Nagar in west Delhi. They entered the...

FIR against Vivek Oberoi for not wearing mask while riding motorbike

A First Information Report wasregistered here against Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi on Fridayfor not using a mask after he shared a video of a ride onmotorbike with his wife on Valentines Day.With coronavirus cases again rising in Maharashtr...

Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in presidential debut on world stage

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday drew a sharp contrast with the foreign policy of his much-derided predecessor, Donald Trump, and urged democracies to work together to challenge abuses by autocratic states such as China and Russia. In his...

Strict action will be taken if the COVID-19 cases increase, warns Goa Health Minister

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday warned of strict action in case COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the state. We have been discussing this issue with the Chief Minister. We have to analyze if the trend continues in Maharash...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021