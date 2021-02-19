BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur admitted to AIIMS
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Singh Thakur has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on Friday on doctors' advice.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 23:32 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Singh Thakur has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on Friday on doctors' advice. According to an official statement from her office, the BJP MP from Bhopal is admitted to AIIMS after she complained of slight breathing issues.
According to reports in the media, Thakur was again admitted to the hospital, nearly two months after getting discharged from AIIMS, New Delhi following her treatment. Thakur was admitted to the AIIMS after she complained of COVID-induced symptoms on December 18, 2020. Earlier, Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, had sought an exemption from daily appearance in court on the grounds of health and security. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
