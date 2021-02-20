Left Menu

J-K Lt Governor e-inaugurates 607 vocational labs, education portal and GIS portal

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday e-inaugurated 607 vocational labs, education portal and GIS Portal developed by Samagra Shiksha in a bid to strengthen the vocational education ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 08:58 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 08:58 IST
J-K Lt Governor e-inaugurates 607 vocational labs, education portal and GIS portal
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Image Credit: ANI

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday e-inaugurated 607 vocational labs, education portal and GIS Portal developed by Samagra Shiksha in a bid to strengthen the vocational education ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor observed that important features of New Educational Policy have been initiated in Jammu and Kashmir which will pave a strong foundation for job-oriented education for the youth.

The emphasis on vocational education, as per NEP-2020, is to enable students to be job providers instead of job seekers, he said, according to an official release. "Comprehensive measures are being taken with an aim to improve the quality of education and secure the future of youth by bridging the gap between schools and industry keeping in mind the skill-set demands of the modern times", said the Lt Governor.

Sinha stressed on the need to incorporate new skill sets, innovative activities, and vocational training into the school education curriculum to ensure a greater industry-academic relationship. Highlighting the key benefits of vocational education, the Lt Governor said it aims to overhaul the entire ecosystem of school education and can go a long way to help the youth orient themselves to the changing dynamics of job-market trends.

Giving a detailed briefing of the measures taken to promote vocational education in J-K, BK Singh, Secretary, School Education said that vocational education has been introduced in 715 government schools with a total enrolment of 44,000. Vocational education is being provided in 14 vocational trades through vocational training partners provided by National Skill Development Corporation.

He said that the tradition of the teaching and learning process in J-K is of supreme quality and even during the COVID times, a large number of students and teachers continued their education through the online mode and community classes. He further informed that a special drive will be started from March 2021 to increase enrolment in schools.

Dr Arun Manhas, project director, Samagra Shiksha informed that GIS Portal has been developed in collaboration with the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, to identify the geographical location of educational institutions and un-served habitations. The Portal is to be used as an MIS tool for viewing infrastructure details, enrolment details, ICT facilities, smart classroom facilities, vocational labs and resource rooms. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand's prime minister survives no-confidence vote

Thailands Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha survived a no-confidence vote Saturday in parliament amid allegations that his government mismanaged the economy, bungled the provision of COVID-19 vaccines, abused human rights and fostered corrup...

California man charged with trying to help terrorist group

A Russian man has been charged in California with attempting to provide support to a foreign terrorist organization, authorities said Friday.Murat Kurashev, 34, of Sacramento, was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury. He is in custody ...

Father, son killed in crash on highway in J-K's Samba

A 70-year-old man and his son were killed while three others suffered injuries when a van and a truck collided on the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Jammu and Kashmirs Samba district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.Both the vehicles...

eSwatini king says had COVID-19, recovered after Taiwan sent drugs

eSwatinis King Mswati III said he had recovered from COVID-19 after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen sent antiviral medication to help him.The small southern African country, an absolute monarchy formerly known as Swaziland, is Taiwans only re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021