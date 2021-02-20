President Kovind greets people of Arunachal on Statehood Day
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday greeted the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 09:39 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 09:39 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday greeted the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day.
Taking to Twitter, the President said: "My greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on Statehood Day. The natural beauty of the State is spectacular. Its cultural landscape has one of the world's richest diversities of ethnic tribal groups and languages."
"I wish the State continues its rapid strides for development," he further said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
READ MORE ON:
- State
- Arunachal
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Kovind
