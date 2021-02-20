President Kovind greets people of Arunachal on Statehood Day

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday greeted the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day.

Taking to Twitter, the President said: "My greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on Statehood Day. The natural beauty of the State is spectacular. Its cultural landscape has one of the world's richest diversities of ethnic tribal groups and languages."

"I wish the State continues its rapid strides for development," he further said. (ANI)

