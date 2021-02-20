Left Menu

President Kovind greets people of Arunachal on Statehood Day

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday greeted the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 09:39 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 09:39 IST
President Kovind greets people of Arunachal on Statehood Day
President of India Ram Nath Kovind (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday greeted the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day.

Taking to Twitter, the President said: "My greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on Statehood Day. The natural beauty of the State is spectacular. Its cultural landscape has one of the world's richest diversities of ethnic tribal groups and languages."

"I wish the State continues its rapid strides for development," he further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand's prime minister survives no-confidence vote

Thailands Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha survived a no-confidence vote Saturday in parliament amid allegations that his government mismanaged the economy, bungled the provision of COVID-19 vaccines, abused human rights and fostered corrup...

California man charged with trying to help terrorist group

A Russian man has been charged in California with attempting to provide support to a foreign terrorist organization, authorities said Friday.Murat Kurashev, 34, of Sacramento, was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury. He is in custody ...

Father, son killed in crash on highway in J-K's Samba

A 70-year-old man and his son were killed while three others suffered injuries when a van and a truck collided on the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Jammu and Kashmirs Samba district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.Both the vehicles...

eSwatini king says had COVID-19, recovered after Taiwan sent drugs

eSwatinis King Mswati III said he had recovered from COVID-19 after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen sent antiviral medication to help him.The small southern African country, an absolute monarchy formerly known as Swaziland, is Taiwans only re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021