PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 20-02-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 17:53 IST
DMK will waive all cooperative bank loans taken by SHGs: Stalin
Image Credit: ANI

DMK President M K Stalin on Saturday promised to waive all loans taken from cooperative banks by women Self Help Groups (SHG) if the party comes to power after the coming assembly elections in the state.

Addressing a large gathering of party workers near Pollachi, Stalin stated that he had already assured to waive jewel loans of up to five sovereigns availed by the poor, farmers, and particularly women.

''Today Stalin assures to waive the loans taken by women SHGs from cooperative banks once the DMK comes to power,'' he said at the 'Ungal Thoguthiyil' event.

''Chief Minister K Palaniswami may make a similar announcement of loan waiver for SHGs tomorrow itself as he has been closely observing what I have been promising..,'' he said.

On the Pollachi sexual assault case, he said the party would take steps to punish those involved in the case if it came to power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

