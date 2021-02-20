Left Menu

'High time country gets out of poll mode and allows elected governments to function': Odisha CM

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said that every crime is being politicised, every action of an elected government is being seen from a political angle. This kind of atmosphere is one of the biggest threats to the pace of development and peace in the country, the chief minister said.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 20-02-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 21:07 IST
'High time country gets out of poll mode and allows elected governments to function': Odisha CM
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said that every crime is being politicised, every action of an elected government is being seen from a political angle. This kind of atmosphere is one of the biggest threats to the pace of development and peace in the country, the chief minister said. "Elections are an essential feature of democracy. However, the hallmark of a mature democracy is that once elected, governments are meant to work for people, beyond the party line," Patnaik said addressing the NITI Aayog's governing council meeting on Saturday.

"It is high time that we, as a country, have serious introspection on whether we are able to do the same," said Patnaik. It's high time the country gets out of this election mode and allows elected Governments to function, the Odisha CM said.

Patnaik was speaking at the sixth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. Patnaik further addressing the meeting said, "My speech has been circulated which deals with the agenda points and requirements for our State and the people. It speaks of the just demands of our State relating to Railways, Telecom, Banking, reduction in a central fund, special focus States in view of frequent disasters, the inclusion of some of our important languages in the 8th schedule, etc. However, I would utilize this time to reflect on some of the issues/concerns that affect us as a country today and the NITI Aayog in dealing with them."

He also stated that national parties had promised women's reservations both in Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, adding that history will not forgive the renegement on this commitment and therefore it calls for serious deliberation and taking it forward. "If the country has to really move forward, regions that are neglected and populations that are vulnerable have to be taken along. Committed and targeted action is needed for that. NITI Aayog has a major role to play in this. Specific sections that need focus like malnutrition, connectivity, sex ratio imbalances, etc," stated the Chief Minister.

Stating that lakhs of young people appear for national level exams every year - the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), etc, he added that a critical look is needed to re-evaluate the examination pattern for these prestigious and highly sought-after exams. "Should not we have exams that focus on equality and attracting merit as opposed to exam patterns that are heavily dependent on highly paid coaching classes?" questioned the Chief Minister.

He said that this will truly eliminate merit in the long run and deny justice to lakhs of children who live in rural areas and don't have physical or economic access to coaching classes, asserting that the NITI Aayog should look into this very serious issue or else in a few years' there will be serious distortions. "NITI Aayog should develop into a repository of innovations drawn from the country and across the world and help replicate it. Futuristic technologies, a new world economy, solutions for climate change, inclusive governance models are some areas that can be focused on. Many critical issues are being raised in the NITI Aayog deliberations and excellent suggestions are also being made. It would be appropriate for NITI Aayog to share the action taken report with everyone concerned. This will make our deliberations more meaningful and action-oriented," Patnaik said.

He also remarked that a number of proposals of different states relating to the inclusion of tribal communities in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list have been pending from 1978 onwards and many of them are subsets on phonetic variations of the names of existing ST communities, pointing that it is unjust to keep these pending for years without a decision. "Covid-19 was a challenge for the world and India showed with its unified response what is possible. European countries and the United States could not put up a unified front. The same unified response and inclusive approach should be adopted for all major challenges facing the country in the true spirit of cooperative federalism," said the Chief Minister.

"History will remember us for what our response has been on critical issues affecting our people and the country, raising above political considerations," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Prince Charles visits 99-year-old Prince Philip in hospital

Prince Charles went to a London hospital on Saturday to visit his father, Prince Philip, who was admitted earlier his week for observation and rest after falling ill.Charles arrived at the private King Edward VIIs Hospital by car in the aft...

India and China hold 10th round of military talks; focus on further disengagement in eastern Ladakh

India and China on Saturday held another round of military talks with a focus on taking forward the disengagement process at friction points like Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang in eastern Ladakh, two days after concluding the withdrawal of ...

Two held at Delhi airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 3 cr: Customs

Two men were arrested by customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International IGI airport here on Saturday for trying to smuggle into the country gold valuing over Rs 3 crore, according to a statement.The accused, both Delhi residents, were...

2 brothers held for killing man in Delhi's Sadar Bazar area

Two brothers were arrested for allegedly killing a person who used to assault one of them in north Delhis Sadar Bazar area, police said on Saturday.The accused have been identified as Ram 34 and Kamal 40, residents of Basti Julahan, Sadar B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021