Goa Shipyard to build Navy's Damage Control Simulator in Port Blair

Andaman and Nicobar Command chief Lt Gen Manoj Pande on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the Damage Control Training Facility, an important simulator for training of Naval personnel for managing battle damage on board warships at Port Blair.

ANI | Port Blair (Andaman And Nicobar) | Updated: 20-02-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 23:15 IST
A visual from foundation laying ceremony. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Andaman and Nicobar Command chief Lt Gen Manoj Pande on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the Damage Control Training Facility, an important simulator for training of Naval personnel for managing battle damage on board warships at Port Blair. With the foundation laying, the Goa Shipyards Limited (GSL) is all set to build state-of-the-art Damage Control Simulator (DCS) for the Navy.

According to a release issued by GSL on Saturday, the company signed the contract with the Navy for the setting-up of DCS on August 7, 2020. "With the signing of this contract, GSL has consolidated its position in the supply of ship Simulators for Damage Control. As on date, GSL has built 6 simulators of various types for Defence Forces, which also includes the export of one simulator to a neighboring country," it said.

The DCS is essentially a training system that simulates a realistic and stressful but controlled environment for crew training in ship damage control and repair in various damage scenarios. (ANI)

