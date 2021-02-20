Two injured in road accident in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh
Two people, who suffered severe injuries in a road accident in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, were immediately airlifted to All India Institute of Medical Science, Rishikesh for treatment on the orders of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, the Chief Minister's Office informed on Saturday.ANI | Chamoli (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 20-02-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 23:41 IST
Two people, who suffered severe injuries in a road accident in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, were immediately airlifted to All India Institute of Medical Science, Rishikesh for treatment on the orders of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, the Chief Minister's Office informed on Saturday. "Two persons sustained serious injuries in a road accident in Chamoli district earlier today. "On CM Trivendra Singh Rawat's instructions, the injured have been airlifted to AIIMS, Rishikesh," a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said today.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister wished for the speedy recovery of the injured and informed that appropriate guidelines have been given to the concerned doctors regarding their treatment. tweeted, "Received the sad news of Max vehicle accident on Dewal-Suyalkot motorway in district Chamoli. Two of the five injured in the accident were critical and they were airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh. Appropriate guidelines have been given to the concerned doctors regarding the treatment of the injured. (ANI)
