Ayodhya district admn receives Skoch Gold Award for COVID-19 management

The Ayodhya district administration has been felicitated with Skoch Gold Award on Saturday for the measures taken to contain COVID-19.

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-02-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 23:47 IST
Skoch Awards virtual event (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Ayodhya district administration has been felicitated with Skoch Gold Award on Saturday for the measures taken to contain COVID-19. "District Administration Ayodhya has been given Skoch Gold Award for our response to COVID-19. We have learnt a lot during the period and the satisfaction of hard work will always remain close to our hearts," said Anuj Kumar Jha, District Magistrate Ayodhya.

Sameer Kochhar, the Chairman of Skoch Group, representatives from the National Health Mission and other dignitaries were present at the event via video conferencing. SKOCH Award was started in 2003 to facilitate people, projects and institutions for their contributions to society and make India a better nation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

