BMC files police complaint against 4 Dubai returnees for violating COVID-19 protocol

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday filed a police complaint against four Dubai returnees who violated the government's guidelines and returned to their homes without completing the seven-day quarantine mandatory for international travelers.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-02-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 11:54 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Police in a statement said, "We have registered a case on BMC's complaint and booked four Dubai returnees under sections 188, 269 and 270 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code,"

BMC in a statement said, "After Sushil Sabnees, Jubeir Ghalte, Nikita Chander, and Swapan Chandradas returned from Dubai on February 10, BMC had arranged rooms for them at a hotel in Andheri, where according to the rules, they were kept in a seven-day institutional quarantine." BMC said that on the second day when some doctors went to check up on them, all the four Dubai returnees were found missing from the hotel. (ANI)

