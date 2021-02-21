Left Menu

Schools to remain shut on Monday for students of classes 1 to 9

All private and government schools will remain closed for students of classes 1 to 9 on February 22 due to heavy rainfall, said the Puducherry Education Department.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 21-02-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 14:36 IST
All schools to remain close on Monday for students of classes 1-9. Image Credit: ANI

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), rain and thunderstorm were observed from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm on Saturday at few places in Tamilnadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. "Isolated thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Puducherry during next 24 hours," said IMD in its daily weather bulletin today.

The department also predicted light to moderate rainfall at isolated or scattered places in Puducherry during the next two days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

