Statutory warning posters at Delhi borders put as precautionary measure, says police

Regarding the hoardings placed at Delhi borders warning of action against gatherings, the Delhi Police on Wednesday clarified that the posters have been put as a precautionary measure and no action is being taken against protesting farmers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 12:02 IST
Visual of a warning poster from Delhi borders (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Regarding the hoardings placed at Delhi borders warning of action against gatherings, the Delhi Police on Wednesday clarified that the posters have been put as a precautionary measure and no action is being taken against protesting farmers. "A poster warning of action was put at Delhi borders on 26th January. Similarly, other posters were also put 8-10 days ago as a precautionary measure. No action is being taken against the farmers," said Delhi Police.

The hoardings put up by Delhi Police at the Delhi borders have led to discomfiture among protesting farmers. Titled 'statutory warning', these have text in Hindi and Punjabi which reads: "Your gathering has been deemed illegal. You are being warned to disperse, otherwise, legal action will be taken against you." Security at the Delhi borders had been heightened following the Republic Day violence in the national capital, where farmer groups protesting against the Centre's agricultural laws strayed from the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with the police and vandalized property in several areas here.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

