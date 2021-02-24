Left Menu

Justice has been done: Disha Ravi's father on her bail

Disha Ravi's father on Wednesday said that her daughter has not done anything wrong and justice has been done.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 24-02-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 12:28 IST
Ravi Annappa speaking to reporters on Wednesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Disha Ravi's father on Wednesday said that her daughter has not done anything wrong and justice has been done. "Justice has been done. My daughter had done nothing wrong. We believe in our country's judiciary," Ravi Annappa, Disha Ravi's father told reporters on her bail in the toolkit case.

"We are not connected with anybody. We are only asking this basic question about the climate. I am an Indian, we have to respect the nation's rules and regulations," he added. While Disha Ravi's mother Manjula said, "We are happy. We believe in the system and the law."

Climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested for her involvement in sharing a 'toolkit' on social media in connection with the ongoing farmers' protest, has been released from Delhi's Tihar jail, prison officials confirmed on Tuesday. The Delhi Sessions Court had granted bail to Disha, subject to two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each.

The Sessions Court at Patiala House Court observed that there is no palpable reason to not grant bail to her as she has no criminal background. Earlier, Public Prosecutor Advocate Vikas representing the Delhi Police had informed the court that there are two other accused in this case - Nikita and Shantanu -- who have joined the investigation. Recently, both of them have been granted protection from arrest by the Bombay High Court. She was one of the editors of the 'Toolkit' Google document.

On February 3, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had shared this "toolkit" in a tweet which she later deleted. Greta had also extended support to the protest by farmers' unions on the borders of Delhi against the new farm laws. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

