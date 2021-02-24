Left Menu

WHO has also praised UP's COVID management: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has also praised the state's COVID management.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 24-02-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 16:26 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Twitter/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has also praised the state's COVID management. Speaking in the state Assembly, the Chief Minister said, "Discussions over COVID-19 situation continue to this day. Active cases in the state are around 2000, hospitals have below 500 positive cases, the recovery rate is best in the country. Due to our constant efforts, the WHO also praised UP's COVID management."

"Uttar Pradesh is the first state to not only announce maintenance allowance for workers, street vendors and rickshaw drivers but also make it available during the emergency (COVID-19)," the Chief Minister said. Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi without taking his name, the UP Chief Minister said "that in Kerala a leader belonging to a national-level party made comments during his conversation at a gathering which amounts to making a joke about the people of Uttar Pradesh."

"What does the Congress party want to do? The politics of division?" the Chief Minister asked. "During COVID they said that they are providing 1,000 buses for labourers from Congress Maha Sachiv. I called for an investigation so that they could be placed accordingly. I found out that what were called buses, their number plates were of those belonging to scooters and three-wheelers. And more than half of the vehicles had already gone for scrap. Is this a joke with the people of UP, or not. Such a joke should not have happened during the pandemic," he added.

"Now in Kerala, the same thing is happening. If Congress really wanted to give buses then why it did not provide buses to students stuck in Kota, Rajasthan," he said hitting out at the Congress.

