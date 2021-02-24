Left Menu

Cabinet approves Production Linked Incentive Scheme for IT Hardware

The Scheme shall extend an incentive of 4% to 2% / 1% on net incremental sales (over base year i.e. 2019-20) of goods manufactured in India and covered under the target segment, to eligible companies, for a period of four (4) years.

Cabinet approves Production Linked Incentive Scheme for IT Hardware
The scheme is likely to benefit5 major global players and 10 domestic champions in the field of IT Hardware manufacturing including Laptops, Tablets, All-in-One PCs, and Servers.

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for IT Hardware. The scheme proposes a production linked incentive to boost domestic manufacturing and attract large investments in the value chain of IT Hardware. The Target Segments under the proposed Scheme include Laptops, Tablets, All-in-One PCs and Servers.

The scheme is likely to benefit5 major global players and 10 domestic champions in the field of IT Hardware manufacturing including Laptops, Tablets, All-in-One PCs, and Servers. This is an important segment to promote manufacturing under AtmaNirbhar Bharat as there is huge import reliance for these items at present.

Financial Implications:

The total cost of the proposed scheme is approximate Rs.7,350 crore over 4 years, which includes an incentive outlay of Rs.7,325 crore and administrative charges of Rs.25 crore.

Benefits:

The scheme will enhance the development of the electronics ecosystem in the country. India will be well-positioned as a global hub for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) on account of integration with global value chains, thereby becoming a destination for IT Hardware exports.

The scheme has an employment generation potential of over 1,80,000 (direct and indirect) over 4 years.

The Scheme will provide impetus to Domestic Value Addition for IT Hardware which is expected to rise to 20% - 25% by 2025.

