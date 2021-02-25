Left Menu

Maharashtra: 229 children found COVID-19 positive in Washim hostel

As COVID-19 cases surge in Maharashtra, 229 school students and three staff members were found positive for the virus at a hostel in the Washim district of the state, said district authorities.

ANI | Washim (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-02-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 13:00 IST
Maharashtra: 229 children found COVID-19 positive in Washim hostel
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

As COVID-19 cases surge in Maharashtra, 229 school students and three staff members were found positive for the virus at a hostel in the Washim district of the state, said district authorities. The students are mostly from Amravati (151).

A total of 327 students who reside in this hostel are mostly from Amravati, Hingoli, Nanded, Washim, Buldhana, and Akola. Last week 26 students were found virus-positive at the hostel after that all the students were tested.

The school premises have reportedly been declared a containment zone. Maharashtra reported 8,807 new COVID-19 cases and 80 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Wednesday. The state has reported a total of 21,21,119 COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Greece to toughen laws on sex crimes after wave of abuse allegations

Greece will toughen laws to combat sexual abuse and protect minors, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday following a cascade of recent scandals in culture and sport. Greek society underwent a shock when it began to learn abou...

Man held for duping homebuyers of Rs 2.50 cr by luring them to invest in housing project

A 46-year-old man was arrested from Tamil Nadu for allegedly duping homebuyers of Rs 2.50 crores by luring them to invest in a housing project in southwest Delhis Dwarka area, police said on Thursday.K Ponniah, an ex-servicemen, was declare...

Gaza is open again, to the south. But for how long?

A fleet of yellow Mercedes taxis lines up outside Gazas newly reopened Rafah crossing into Egypt, polished again and ready to roll, but with no idea for how long.Uncertainty is a fact of life in the Palestinian border town, where 4,500 peop...

TMC should be sent for 'Aaram' and BJP should be given 'Kaam' after assembly polls: J P Nadda.

TMC should be sent for Aaram and BJP should be given Kaam after assembly polls J P Nadda....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021