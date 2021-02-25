Maharashtra: 229 children found COVID-19 positive in Washim hostel
As COVID-19 cases surge in Maharashtra, 229 school students and three staff members were found positive for the virus at a hostel in the Washim district of the state, said district authorities.ANI | Washim (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-02-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 13:00 IST
As COVID-19 cases surge in Maharashtra, 229 school students and three staff members were found positive for the virus at a hostel in the Washim district of the state, said district authorities. The students are mostly from Amravati (151).
A total of 327 students who reside in this hostel are mostly from Amravati, Hingoli, Nanded, Washim, Buldhana, and Akola. Last week 26 students were found virus-positive at the hostel after that all the students were tested.
The school premises have reportedly been declared a containment zone. Maharashtra reported 8,807 new COVID-19 cases and 80 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Wednesday. The state has reported a total of 21,21,119 COVID-19 cases. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Washim
- Amravati
- Buldhana
- Maharashtra
- Akola
- Hingoli
- state health department
- Nanded
ALSO READ
Two detained in Maharashtra as NCB's crackdown on Chinku Pathan's drug racket continues
Suspects arrested after NCB seizes drugs in Maharashtra
Maharashtra: Traffic cop held for demanding Rs 300 bribe
SC issues contempt notice to Maharashtra officials for rewarding killers of ‘man-eater’ tigress
Maharashtra: 185 more birds die; samples sent for testing