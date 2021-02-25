Left Menu

U'khand glacier burst: 71 bodies recovered so far, 133 remain missing

The death toll in the Uttarakhand glacier burst incident has gone up to 71, according to the state government on Thursday.

ANI | Chamoli (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 25-02-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 13:05 IST
Visuals from the Tapovan tunnel. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The death toll in the Uttarakhand glacier burst incident has gone up to 71, according to the state government on Thursday. "Out of 206 people missing in a flash flood, bodies of 71 people and 30 body parts have been recovered from Tapovan in Chamoli district," the state government said.

Meanwhile, the rescue and search operation for 133 missing people is underway. Earlier today, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel along with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other sister agencies have been conducting search and rescue operations in Chamoli district.

A glacier burst earlier in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand, which led to massive flooding in the Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

