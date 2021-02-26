Left Menu

117 gelatin sticks, 350 detonators seized at Kozhikode railway station

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Friday morning seized at least 117 gelatin sticks and 350 detonators from a train passenger in Kerala at the Kozhikode Railway Station.

ANI | Kozhikode (Kerala) | Updated: 26-02-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 11:11 IST
117 gelatin sticks, 350 detonators seized at Kozhikode railway station
Railway Protection Force (RPF) seizes detonators and gelatin sticks. . Image Credit: ANI

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Friday morning seized at least 117 gelatin sticks and 350 detonators from a train passenger in Kerala at the Kozhikode Railway Station. The suspect, a train passenger, has been arrested in connection with the case. She was travelling in the Chennai Mangalapuram express.

The woman said that the explosives were meant for digging wells, informed security officials. An RPF official said that the case will be handed over to the Police to probe in detail. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RailTel Corporation lists with 16 pc premium on NSE

RailTel Corporation of India on Friday got listed on NSE with a premium of 16 percent against its issue price of Rs 94 apiece.Notwithstanding the sell-off in the broader market, the stock made a debut at Rs 109, reflecting a gain of 15.95 p...

SC closes contempt case against Maha officials for rewarding killers of ‘man-eater’ tigress

The Supreme Court Friday closed the case seeking contempt action against senior Maharashtra officials for rewarding people who had killed an alleged man-eater tigress Avni in Yavatmal district in 2018 after it was informed that the killing ...

European stock futures sink over 1% as bond sell-off deepens

European stock index futures fell more than 1 on Friday, tracking steep losses on Wall Street and in Asian markets as a jump in bond yields and concerns of lofty equity valuations hammered demand for riskier assets.Euro Stoxx 50 futures slu...

Khelo India National Winter Games will help in making J-K a sporting hub, says PM Modi

The second edition of Khelo India National Winter Games which are being organised in Jammu and Kashmir will help in developing a new sporting ecosystem in the Union Territory and help in making it a sporting hub, said Prime Minister Narendr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021