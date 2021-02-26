Man killed in Delhi after his scooter crashes with speeding car
A man was killed after a speeding car hit his scooter in New Delhi's Vasant Vihar on Thursday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 12:06 IST
A man was killed after a speeding car hit his scooter in New Delhi's Vasant Vihar on Thursday. "A scooter rider died allegedly after being hit by a speeding Mercedes car in Vasant Vihar area of Delhi last night." Delhi police said.
The deceased has been identified as Antony Joseph, a domestic helper. According to Delhi police, Joseph was riding his scooter when the speeding Mercedes hit him and he died on the spot.
A case has registered in Vasant Vihar Police station regarding this case. The driver of the car is being identified and an investigation regarding the matter is underway by the police. (ANI)
